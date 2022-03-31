Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.90 and traded as high as C$12.29. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.29, with a volume of 16,052 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.28.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

