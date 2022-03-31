Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

NYSE ALV opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

