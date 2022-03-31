Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51.

Get Automax Motors alerts:

About Automax Motors (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.