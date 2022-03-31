Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51.
Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)
