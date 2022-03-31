Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $26.48 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $99.08 or 0.00212652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.00416398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 267,280,626 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

