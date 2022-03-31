AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $251.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

