Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Avangrid reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE AGR opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,347,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

