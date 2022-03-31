Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $171.84 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

