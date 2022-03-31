Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $221,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

