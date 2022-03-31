Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $233,000 in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

