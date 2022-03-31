Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,374 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 350,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the period.

BSCN stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

