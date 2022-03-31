Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KLA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after buying an additional 141,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KLA by 62.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 74.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 67.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $373.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

