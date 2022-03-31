Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 267,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 79,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

