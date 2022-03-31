Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.
AVAH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $626.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
