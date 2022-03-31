Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

AVAH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $626.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

