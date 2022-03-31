Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Bhd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile communication and network transmission related services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Infrastructure, and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile services, interconnect services, pay television transmission services, and other data services.

