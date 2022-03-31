Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AYLA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 30,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,433. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.