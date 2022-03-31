Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.
About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.