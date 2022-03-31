AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AZEK. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 24,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. AZEK has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 745,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.