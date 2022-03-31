Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.
Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $870.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $29.69.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
