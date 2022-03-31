Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 861,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,325. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

