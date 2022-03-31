Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $362.54. The stock had a trading volume of 66,617,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,580,359. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $311.54 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

