Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) received a €7.30 ($8.02) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.13) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

