BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.56

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1494465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

