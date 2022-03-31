Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Banco Santander raised Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,197. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,204,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

