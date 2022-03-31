Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 25,702 shares.The stock last traded at $5.26 and had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.