Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) PT Raised to €4.20

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 4,275,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253,428. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

