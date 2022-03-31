Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Shares Up 2.9%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile (OTC:BKKPF)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.