Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 54.3% in March

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7 (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.