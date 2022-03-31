Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Get Baozun alerts:

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $647.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 71.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.