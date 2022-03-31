Barclays Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $28.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE JELD opened at $21.47 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,235,000 shares of company stock worth $28,180,500 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $22,937,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

