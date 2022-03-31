Barclays Lowers Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target to 540.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from 550.00 to 540.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $24.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

