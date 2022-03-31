Barclays Lowers Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €189.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. 30,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

