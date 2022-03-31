Barclays Lowers Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €189.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. 30,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

