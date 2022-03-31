Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.60.

BCS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 903,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Barclays by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Barclays by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

