BARK (NYSE:BARK) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.20. BARK shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 16,980 shares trading hands.

BARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the third quarter worth about $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the third quarter worth about $14,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

