Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $584.25.

Shares of BTDPY stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,363. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

