Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,630,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 14,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 665,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,474,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 749,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

