BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $264.59

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.59 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.14). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.12), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.59.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
