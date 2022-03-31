BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBTV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of BBTVF remained flat at $$2.34 on Wednesday. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. BBTV has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

