BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of BBTV stock traded down C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.75. The company had a trading volume of 78,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,104. The firm has a market cap of C$78.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.83. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.96.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

