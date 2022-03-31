Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $494.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.