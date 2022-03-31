Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $494.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

