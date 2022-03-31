Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.57 ($89.64).

Shares of BC8 stock traded down €1.30 ($1.43) on Thursday, hitting €52.12 ($57.27). 188,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.43 and a 200 day moving average of €57.04. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($76.44).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

