Belvedere Trading LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 336,764 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple stock opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

