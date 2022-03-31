Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BHE opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

