Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
BHE opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.
Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.
About Benchmark Electronics (Get Rating)
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
