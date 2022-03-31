Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt Acquires 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Rating) insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt acquired 200 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$116.76 ($87.79) per share, with a total value of A$23,351.00 ($17,557.14).
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
