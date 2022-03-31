Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt Acquires 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Rating) insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt acquired 200 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$116.76 ($87.79) per share, with a total value of A$23,351.00 ($17,557.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

