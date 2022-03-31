BENQI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.63 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, BENQI has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $20.74 million and approximately $34.63 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

