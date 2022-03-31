Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Berkshire Grey stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. 14,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

BGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,249,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,073,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 156,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

