Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,115. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.