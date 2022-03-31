Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,011. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

