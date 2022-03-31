Bessemer Group Inc. Has $120.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $120,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

