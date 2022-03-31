Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

AMP traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $307.47. 7,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,717. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.11 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average is $296.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

